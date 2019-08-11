Lindon police arrested a 38-year-old man Saturday for reportedly using counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise at the Lindon Home Depot, with store losses estimated at $2,507.43.
James Intintoli, from Arizona, was charged with theft, value exceeds $1,500 but less than $5,000, a third degree felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance schedule, a Class A misdemeanor.
Police reports state Intintoli had a process that he carried out multiple times of purchasing merchandise from Home Depot with fake bills and then coming back later to return the items.
The Lindon Home Depot asset protection manager contacted police Saturday to report Intintoli. When an officer arrived on the scene, he confronted Intintoli in the parking lot and asked him if he had any $100 bills on him, the report states. Intintoli produced a bill from his wallet that appeared to be real, police reported.
But then the Home Depot asset protection manager showed the officer the bills Intintoli had used to make his recent purchase, which were clearly fake, according to police.
The officer arrested Intintoli and searched his vehicle, in which he reported to find drug paraphernalia and other items that appeared to be used for authenticating counterfeit money.