One person is dead and another seriously injured after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 15 late Tuesday evening.
According to a press release by Utah Highway Patrol, authorities received reports of a vehicle traveling south in a northbound lane near mile marker 273 on I-15 at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
Shortly after, dispatchers received reports of a collision between the vehicle traveling the wrong-way and another vehicle traveling the right way.
The 28-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was unrestrained, and officials believe he was killed on impact. The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old female, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
At this time, Utah Highway Patrol officials are not sure of which vehicle was the wrong-way driver, although evidence and witnesses have provided investigators with a theory.
Utah Highway Patrol is expecting to release more information once the investigation is complete, according to the press release.
According to data collected by Utah Highway Patrol, the state of Utah saw 260 fatal collisions in 2018. That same year, Utah County had the second-highest number of fatal collisions with 16, which is 10 below Salt Lake County.
The top five leading causes for fatal collisions in Utah from 2012 to 2016 are speed, unrestrained occupants, drunk driving, failure to yield and distracted driving. Speeding was the case for 40% of the fatal collisions reported in that four-year period, totaling 497 fatalities.
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.