A Lehi man was arrested Monday after being shot four times after reportedly breaking through a door to enter an occupied apartment in Lehi.
Ted Powell, 26, of Lehi, was booked Monday into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.
Officers had responded to the location Saturday morning when Powell refused to leave the area after making contact with the tenant of a Lehi apartment, who according to the police report did not know Powell. According to the report, Powell returned to the apartment later on Saturday armed with a knife.
Lehi Police Department officers saw Powell fleeing the scene, according to the report, and the door frame to the apartment was broken and the door was not shut. Powell reportedly told officers he was attempting to save his ex-wife, who he believed was being held captive in the apartment.
According to statements from those who were in the apartment at the time of the incident, Powell knocked on the door, and one of the four people in the apartment looked out the window. Upon seeing that Powell was outside the door, another occupant called 911. One of the occupants yelled at Powell to leave, while another occupant armed himself with a handgun.
After Powell broke down the door, five shots were fired by one occupant, while the rest of the apartment's occupants locked themselves in a bedroom with other weapons.
"Ted was found to have been shot four times when he illegally, while armed with a knife, defeated a door that had the deadbolt extended and entered this apartment," the report said.
Powell was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
One of the rounds entered the unoccupied home to the south, going through three walls, and broke a water pipe. The officer writing the report estimated that the building sustained about $5,000 in damage.