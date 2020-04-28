Lehi officials took a Salt Lake City man into custody after he allegedly broke into and stole several items out of a local hotel that had temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives reported to the scene of a potential forced-entry burglary at the Springhill Suites in Lehi on 2447 W. Executive Parkway on Monday.
When officials arrived, they discovered a room on the ground floor had a broken window and personal property belonging to the suspect, 36-year-old Randy James Urban, was found inside the room.
Police seized the items and continued their investigation, finding video surveillance of Urban allegedly frequently visiting the hotel around 6:30 p.m., according to arrest documents. The hotel has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officers set up a perimeter around the hotel before they observed a man walk toward the building at about 9 p.m. The man matched the description of Urban, and according to the probable cause affidavit, he appeared to be “scoping out” different hotel rooms as he walked around the building.
Authorities approached the man before he reached the window and detained him, positively identifying him as Urban using his Utah identification card. Urban allegedly told police he had used rocks and a shovel to break into the closed hotel where he planned to stay until it opened after the coronavirus pandemic.
During further investigation, officials discovered Urban had allegedly stolen food from inside the hotel, a computer, an internet router and video cameras, all of which belonged to the Springhill Suites. According to arrest documents, Urban allegedly told police he had planned to set up the cameras to see if anyone was coming.
Officers also observed damage inside the hotel room and to the surrounding property.
Urban was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and class A misdemeanor theft. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $7,500 bail.