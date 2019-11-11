A California man is facing felony charges after he reportedly threatened to murder a Salt Lake County commissioner after an alleged child custody battle.
William Danielson, 44, was charged on Friday in 4th District Court with threatening a board member or family member, a third-degree felony.
Between September 5-8, he sent more than 30 emails to a commissioner presiding at the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, according to court documents.
Police reported Danielson reportedly wrote several comments about child custody issues. He also threatened to "dismember" the commissioner with his hands and "clear out" the courthouse, charges state.
A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day charges were filed. He was reportedly taken into custody on Monday.
The criminal case was reassigned to a 4th District Court judge in Provo due to a conflict of interest for the Salt Lake City court.