Mapleton police arrested a local man after a 12-year-old girl came forward alleging he had been sexually abusing her.
Authorities received a Child Abuse and Neglect Report from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services where it was reported that a 12-year-old girl had given her mother a note that she was being sexually abused on May 18.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 67-year-old Major Lynn Madon of Mapleton was identified in the note the girl wrote to her mother.
The girl’s father confronted Madon about the allegations, and at that time, Madon allegedly told the father he had touched the girl inappropriately over the clothes. Authorities spoke with the girl’s father who told police he found out about the note and confronted Madon about the allegations.
Mason allegedly said the girl had grabbed his hand when they were sleeping and put it on her buttocks. The girl’s father provided text messages between him and Madon’s wife.
In the text messages, Madon’s wife said if he gets “turned in” or if the girl tells a therapist, Madon will go to jail, according to arrest documents. Additionally, Madon’s wife tells the girl’s father Madon is sick about it.
Officials at the Children's Justice Center in Provo interviewed the girl, and she disclosed the sexual abuse began when she was 9 years old. In the interview, the victim said Madon would allegedly sleep behind her and reach around to touch her inappropriately.
When she would tell him to stop, he would, she told officials, but he would continue the next night. She said she was uncomfortable and wanted to cry but was too scared to say anything in the nights that followed.
The girl said he would touch her over and under her clothing, and this continued for four months and that the abuse became more aggressive over time, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities interviewed Madon on Tuesday where he allegedly told officials he knew about the note the girl had written to her mother and that the father had confronted him. He allegedly said he would “pet” the girl at first over her clothes and then under. Madon allegedly told police it was no more than four or five times.
Madon allegedly said he began to touch her after she grabbed his hand and pulled it to her buttocks, leading him to believe she wanted it, according to arrest documents. Madon allegedly told authorities she never said no and he never said anything to her.
He was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail.