Authorities responded to a Mapleton residence after a neighbor called to report a man had been performing sexual acts in public.
Officers with the Mapleton Police Department responded to a local residence Wednesday on reports of a sex crime. The complainant told police they were on their family’s property and walking in their backyard collecting fruit when they saw a man near a tree.
The man — described as an older man with a mustache wearing a red and blue plaid shirt — was on a neighboring property, and the reporting party advised officers he was masturbating, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The complainant further told police they could clearly see the man’s genitals and there was no doubt in what the man was doing. In the short time the reporting party was there, the man had allegedly asked them to watch him.
The reporting party told the man they would not, and according to arrest documents, the man then reportedly asked if the complainant would give him any pears from their backyard while they were walking away.
After the complainant was away from the man, dispatch was contacted to report the incident.
Authorities believed the description they received from the complainant matched the physical characteristics and behavior of 65-year-old Jordan Dahl of Mapleton. Police knew Dahl owned the connecting property near the complainant and were aware of two other incidences involving lewdness.
Officers arrived at the residence where the suspect reportedly lived, and police made contact with Dahl, who answered the door. When authorities made contact with Dahl, according to the probable cause affidavit, he was allegedly wearing a red plaid shirt with blue jeans and reportedly had facial hair similar to what the complainant described.
Police reported Dahl was immediately nervous and emotionally bothered.
Dahl allegedly asked police if he could “just go apologize” but was hesitant to elaborate on what he had to apologize for, finally reportedly saying he had been “inappropriate” with the neighbor and wanted to apologize, according to arrest documents.
Dahl was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony lewdness with prior offense. In 2018, Dahl was convicted of two misdemeanor charges of lewdness in the Mapleton and Provo City Justice Courts.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,010 bail.