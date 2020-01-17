Someone once told Jennifer Brown she wasn’t a real judge because she was a woman.
The criticism came from an individual involved in a litigation case presented to Brown sometime after she was appointed as a 4th District Court judge in 2014.
Other than that one instance, Brown mused, her gender hasn’t been an issue throughout her career.
“That, I think, is really the only time it has ever been in my mind,” she said. “I’ve always taken the approach in my practice that I don’t consider myself a female judge. I just consider myself a judge.”
Last Thursday, Brown was nominated and appointed as the first female presiding judge in the history of the 4th District Court.
While each judge handles their own caseloads and calendars, “the presiding judge really is intended to be the face of the district,” Brown explained during an interview Thursday.
During her two-year term, she will be in charge of handling issues affecting the entire district as well as settling perceived or observed conflicts of interest between judges and cases.
She spent the last two years serving as an associate presiding judge with Judge James Brady but never imagined she would end up in this position.
“I’ve wanted to be an attorney for most of my life,” Brown said. “I never really had particular designs on being a judge.”
During the 4th grade, she said she witnessed a solemn injustice where a person she knew didn’t have much of a voice. She recognized at the time the matter was an issue a court system could change.
“I wanted to be a voice for people. That stuck with me,” Brown said.
She graduated high school in Colorado and started working in the legal field before receiving a J.D. degree from Brigham Young University’s J. Reuben Clark Law School. She later worked as an attorney in various law firms across the country until she moved to Utah in 1997.
To those studying in law or simply studying at universities, Brown suggests exploring all available opportunities and finding what fits.
“I started law school saying I would never be a litigator,” she said, chuckling and spreading her arms wide. “And here I am, that’s what I do.”
When she was appointed as a judge in 2014, Judge David Mortensen told her there was one aspect of the job she would both love and hate: never figuring everything out.
“It’s exciting and fun and it’s also frustrating and nerve-wracking because we try to get it right,” Brown said. “It never gets stale because there is always something new, some new twist.”
She also enjoys the intellectual challenge of being a judge and researching legal issues for as long as she wants, something she always wanted to do as an attorney but felt the tension of being paid for her time.
Her personal goal whenever she takes the bench is to make sure she has read and prepared for whatever case she is facing.
“I never want to get set in the routine of what I do and lose sight of the fact that to the person in front of me, the case is very, very important to them,” Brown said.
She also leaned heavily on the advice and counsel of many mentors and friends, including a former Sunday School teacher in Colorado who passed away last week. Despite her busy schedule, Brown dropped by to chat with her friend at least three to four times a year.
“Unfailingly, she loved people. She served people. She was a friend to everyone. And that’s really an inspiration to me,” Brown said. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career and in my education that many people have been there along the way.”
She praised her fellow 4th District Court judges and stated she didn’t even know she was the first female presiding judge until someone mentioned the fact to her.
“From my perspective, and I get that this is an individual experience for everyone, but I have never felt that gender was an issue among myself and my colleagues,” she said. “I feel like I have had every equal voice at the table and every equal opportunity.”