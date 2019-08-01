A Provo man and an Orem man were arrested in Spanish Fork on Wednesday for multiple felonies involving theft and drugs after attempting to pawn stolen goods and being found with $1,250 worth of meth.
Christian Palonco, 25, of Provo, was booked into Utah County Jail and charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, and theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies.
Gustavo Morales, 22, of Orem, was also booked into jail and charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
The owner of Horseshoe Pawn in Spanish Fork contacted Spanish Fork Police Department on Wednesday for a male trying to pawn possible stolen property. Upon arrival, officers report they found Polanco attempting to pawn a stolen Vortex spotting scope, which was stolen out of a vehicle in Payson and valued at $2,675, according to police.
Palonco and Morales drove to the pawn shop together, and Morales was waiting in the car while Palonco was in the shop. Police detained both men for questioning, reports state. During the questioning, a police K9 sniffed the exterior of the vehicle, finding of a bag containing 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $1,250, and 3.5 grams of marijuana, according to police.
Reports state police also found several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Both men claimed they were not the owner of the discovered drugs.
Police report Morales was on probation at the time of his arrest and Palonco has a history of drug arrests.
Both men were transported to Utah County Jail and tested for drugs, and both men tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine.