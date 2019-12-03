A former assistant fire chief who reportedly raped a female coworker for years and reportedly raped another woman delivering cookies to the fire station in Millard County will now face trial in Utah County.
On Monday, Judge Anthony Howell with 4th District Court in Millard County ordered two criminal cases against Austin James Corry, 27, to move to Utah County.
“The communities here in Millard County are quite small,” the judge wrote in his decision. “Identifying jurors who could be impartial and who could make a decision based only on the evidence presented in court would be very difficult.”
Last year, Corry was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a firefighter under his command for nearly three years in Kanosh, Millard County.
The woman told police the first sexual assault happened in 2015 at the fire station where Corry was assigned as her supervisor. He reportedly asked the woman to help him with equipment maintenance and sexually assaulted her in the back of a fire department vehicle.
Between 2015 and 2018, Corry continually assaulted the woman without her consent, police reported.
He was formally charged with two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, all first-degree felonies, along with five counts of forcible sexual abuse, second-degree felonies, and five counts of sexual battery, class A misdemeanors.
Prosecutors believed he would not get a fair jury trial if the cases were pursued in Millard County where the population is estimated around 15,000.
“The difficulty with small populations is how quickly news spreads and becomes the discussions du jour throughout the towns. This creates one problem that the details in the articles will become common knowledge in the community,” wrote AnnMarie Howard, the Chief Deputy Juab County Attorney.
The woman also reportedly told Corry’s father, Scott Corry, 62, about the alleged rapes in 2018. However, Scott Corry told investigators he was “trying to protect his son and he never got around to” filing reports on the claims.
He was charged in July with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and official misconduct, a class B misdemeanor.
“Scott Corry hindered or delayed and ultimately prevented the prosecution of his son Austin by failing to make any report to his agency, or any attempt to even address the situation causing the victim to be assaulted again,” charges state.
He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in October and accepted a plea in abeyance to avoid serving jail or prison time on the felony.
As the woman filed a $1.2 million federal civil lawsuit against Austin Corry, Scott Corry, Millard County and the town of Kanosh, prosecutors expressed concerns that the residents would unfairly influence a potential jury in the ongoing criminal cases.
“The Defendant has strong ties to the communities and enjoys special standing in Millard County as a firefighter and the son of a long-time sheriff’s sergeant,” Howard wrote. “The victims, however, enjoy no such favor with the media coverage.”
Austin Corry was also charged in last year for reportedly raping another woman who delivered cookies to the Kanosh Fire Station in November 2016.
Charges state Austin Corry ordered the cookies and then sexually assaulted the woman after she arrived at the station. He was charged in November 2018 with one first-degree felony of rape.
The judge stated he also wanted to make every effort to ensure a fair and impartial jury as the alleged crimes are among the most serious charges.
“Based on the three years this judge has sat in Millard County and his interactions with and knowledge of the community, the Court is of the opinion that nearly all of the residents of Millard County are familiar with at least some portion of the facts of either of these cases,” Howell wrote.
Austin Corry was bound over to stand trial for both cases and pleaded not guilty to all charges.