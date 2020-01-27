Authorities announced the mother of two missing kids and her new husband were found over the weekend near a Hawaiian beachside resort but investigators still have no clues as to the location of her children.
The Associated Press reported officers in Kauai, Hawaii found Lori Vallow, 46, and Chad Daybell, 51, almost three months after the couple fled their home in Idaho to avoid further questioning about the disappearance of Vallow's two children.
Officers searched the vehicle the couple were driving when they were pulled over on Saturday, but investigators determined Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were never in Hawaii.
The two children have been missing since September, although Idaho police didn't discover the disappearance until a family member requested a welfare check in November.
Despite an ongoing search including federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Daybell and Vallow have yet to be arrested or charged in connection with the matter, the AP reported.
"We just want an answer, that’s all," said Larry Woodcock, the biological grandfather of Joshua, during a press conference earlier this month. "We hope and pray these kids are alive."
The couple never reported the kids as missing and repeatedly lied to investigators although the Rexburg Police Department believes Vallow knows the location of the children or what happened to them.
Vallow reportedly has ties to Hawaii and was listed as a registered agent for a business there, the AP reported. She is the adopted mother of Joshua and the biological mother of Tylee. She was previously married to Charles Vallow before he was shot and killed by her brother in Arizona last July, according to the AP.
Chad Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell who died in her sleep in October, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Springville High School and a former student at Brigham Young University. She also worked as a secretary for the city’s Parks Department and a computer teacher at Art City Elementary before the family moved to Idaho in 2015.
The couple were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married in the Manti Temple in 1990. Chad Daybell is a self-published author who writes about doomsday events and near-death experiences.
Tammy Daybell was buried at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery but her remains have been exhumed in connection with the disappearance, the AP reported. Results from the autopsy have not been released, but Rexburg police stated the death could be related to the two missing children.
The AP reported Vallow thought she was a "translated being" and "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020." Daybell claimed he had previously died or had near-death experiences that he said allowed him to receive visions about the future.
He has self-published several books loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.