A Nevada man was arrested in Utah County on Wednesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of at least $5,600 worth of methamphetamine.
Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the area near mile marker 154 on State Road 6 when they observed a yellow pickup truck traveling east at a slow rate of speed.
As the truck drove down SR 6, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, it began to swerve out of its lane of travel as well as leave the roadway several times. Deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing this behavior.
After deputies initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle came to a stop just before driving into a ditch on the side of the roadway. Authorities made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Jason Andrew Vangundy of Henderson, Nevada.
When officers made contact with the driver, they reported Vangundy’s eyes were bloodshot and droopy, noting that his pupils also were allegedly dilated and his speech was slow and slurred, according to arrest documents.
Vangundy reportedly had a difficult time speaking and appeared to be falling asleep while he was speaking with deputies. Deputies asked Vangundy to exit the vehicle and conducted a sobriety test, concerned that his driving may have been impaired.
Before beginning the test, the deputy asked Vangundy if he knew where he was, and Vangundy allegedly said he was on his way to Denver and that he had just left Provo. Vangundy reportedly said he did not know where he currently was other than within the state of Utah.
During the test, deputies reported seeing several signs of impairment, noting that Vangundy was allegedly sweating and breathing heavily, as if he had been running.
Upon completion of the standard field sobriety test, deputies found Vangundy was reportedly not safe to drive. Vangundy was placed under arrest for suspected driving under the influence and placed into a patrol vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, while speaking with officials, deputies reportedly observed recent injection marks on both of Vangundy’s forearms. Vangundy allegedly told police the marks were months old.
Authorities completed an inventory of Vangundy’s vehicle and allegedly located used needles on the passenger seat as well as large quantities of methamphetamine on the floorboard. The amount of methamphetamine was estimated to be 560 individual doses, which is worth about $5,600.
Police also reportedly found THC gummies and pipes that are commonly used to smoke marijuana.
Through a further search of the vehicle, authorities reportedly discovered packaging and a scale, which officials asserted are consistent with distribution of narcotics, according to arrest documents.
Vangundy was transported to the Utah County Jail where a urine and blood sample was collected. A rapid triage of the urine test indicated positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Vangundy was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a citation for failure to stay in one lane.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.