Officials with the Utah County Attorney's Office decided Monday not to file criminal charges against a Provo man who shot and killed his neighbor during a domestic disturbance earlier this year.
Police reported Jeremy Sorensen, 26, was physically fighting an 18-year-old woman in the driveway of his apartment near 500 N. 200 East in Provo on June 3.
A 22-year-old neighbor driving by tried to stop the dispute and ultimately shot Sorensen twice in the chest. Sorensen died of his injuries later that night.
On Monday, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt stated his team thoroughly reviewed the evidence, reports, interviews, recordings and informational requests surrounding the death.
"We do not believe that the facts and relevant law support filing any criminal charges in this matter," Leavitt said in a press release.
Utah's self-defense laws justify the use of deadly force if a person "reasonably believes that force or a threat of force is necessary to defend the individual or another individual against the imminent use of unlawful force."
The Daily Herald has elected to not to name the neighbor as he has not been charged in connection with the shooting.
Witnesses told police Sorensen was "stomping on the head" and "actively assaulting her while she was on the ground," according to a warrant from the Provo Police Department.
Sorensen reportedly struck the woman with a closed fist and bit her before she fell to the ground, police reported. He also tried to grab the woman’s purse despite her protests that there was nothing in the purse.
The warrant stated the woman met with Sorensen to purchase marijuana and had obtained marijuana from him in the past.
During the fight, a 22-year-old downstairs neighbor “drove up to the house and attempted to get Jeremy off of (the woman) and tried to get Jeremy to stop assaulting (her)."
At one point, he pointed a handgun at Sorensen and the woman broke free from the fight and ran behind the neighbor.
Witnesses reported Sorensen ignored several verbal warnings from the neighbor and advanced toward them. At that point, the neighbor shot Sorensen twice.
First responders and officers arrived at the scene soon after. Sorensen was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"The loss of any life is a tragedy," Leavitt said in the press release. "I express my appreciation to all involved in investigating and reviewing this matter, and express my sincerest sympathy to the Sorenson (Sorensen) family for their loss."
Investigators said the woman suffered a concussion and other substantial injuries during that assault.
In March 2016, Sorensen pleaded guilty and no contest to class A misdemeanors of assault, attempted assault by prisoner and propelling an object at a health care provider.
According to those charges, he threw two pans at a pregnant co-worker at Del Taco in Orem and fought with officers during his arrest. Sorensen was transported to a local hospital and also fought with healthcare workers before he was booked into jail.
He underwent anger management treatment and served more than three months in jail for the assault charge.
Friends and family members remembered Sorensen as an honest and hardworking man who enjoyed visiting his young son and hanging out with friends.
His parents wrote a letter of appreciation to the Provo Police Department for the officers' compassion and transparency throughout the investigation."
"We appreciate the efforts of those who witnessed the shooting and ran to Jeremy’s assistance until police and emergency vehicles arrived. We also honor their courage in providing evidence during the investigation," the letter stated.