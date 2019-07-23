A Provo man was booked into jail on Sunday after he reportedly tried to kill his wife and two children by hitting and strangling them in a hidden room inside their home.
Officers arrested Jaime Salinas, 32, on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted child abuse homicide, aggravated assault, forgery and two counts of child abuse with serious injury, all second-degree felonies.
According to a probable cause report from the Provo Police Department, Salinas was looking for a remote control sometime in June when he began yelling at his 3-year-old child and hitting him with a belt.
He then reportedly took the two children and his wife into a hidden room where the children started crying. Police learned Salinas choked the 3-year-old until the child passed out and shoved his fingers in the 5-month-old baby's mouth to keep him from crying.
The woman told investigators about another incident when Salinas shoved a sock into the infant's mouth to get him to stop crying, the report stated.
Investigators discovered similar abuse happened on multiple occasions for the past several months. In early July, the woman said Salinas hit her multiple times and violently shook her while she was driving.
Salinas also set up security cameras inside the home so he could watch his wife on his phone when he wasn't at home, police reported.
At the time of his arrest, Salinas had a significant history of domestic violence and a $750,000 warrant from Texas for second offense charges of domestic abuse. He also had possession of driver's license with fake information.
He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail. No official charges have been filed.