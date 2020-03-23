Provo police took a local man into custody after he allegedly threatened two people with a knife at a 7-11.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Provo City Police Department officers responded to the location in search of a man and working with a description.
When officers arrived, they located a man matching that description and later identified him as 41-year-old Daniel Kelley Gambler of Provo using his Utah-issued identification card.
A uniformed officer approached Gambler, commanding that he sit on the curb. Gambler allegedly refused, according to the probable cause statement, and attempted to pull something from his pants pocket.
Another officer on scene commanded Gambler to take his hands out of his pockets, but again the suspect refused. Due to Gambler’s refusal to cooperate with police, the officers took him to the ground, according to arrest documents, and placed him in custody.
Officers reported that Gambler appeared to be under the influence of alcohol as his eyes were glassy and bloodshot and his speech was slow and deliberated. He also smelled heavily of alcohol, according to the probable cause statement.
Gambler told police he had been drinking but refused to offer more information. During a search of his person, officials discovered a blade measuring more than three inches located in Gambler’s pants pocket.
Due to the level of intoxication, officers asserted that Gambler was classified as a restricted person and the knife in his possession was a dangerous weapon.
The reporting parties told police they did not know Gambler but that he had approached them from across the parking lot. When Gambler made contact with them, he allegedly commanded them to come to him, still standing about 30 feet away from the two adults.
The complainants were confused and began to walk away when Gambler allegedly became increasingly upset and brandished a silver knife from his right pants pocket. According to the probable cause affidavit, Gambler then aggressively opened the knife before yelling at them and charging them at a run.
The reporting parties ran into the store and locked the door to keep Gambler away.
Gambler is currently being held at the Utah County Jail where he is facing potential charges of third-degree felony assault, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class B misdemeanor inference with an arresting officer and class C misdemeanor for intoxication.