Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are looking for information that could lead to the identities of those responsible for illegally shooting and killing a buck pronghorn in Utah County.
In early June, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources offices received a report of poaching after several people witnessed a man shoot at a buck pronghorn, or a pronghorn with horns longer than five inches, multiple times, according to a press release by the organization. The pronghorn was eventually shot and killed before being left at the scene.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported that there was no pronghorn season at the time of the reported poaching. In 2020, hunt seasons for buck pronghorns are from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31 for archery and Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 for any legal weapon.
Witnesses said the man was wearing blue jeans and a white jersey-style shirt with a number on the back. The incident occurred on Lake Mountain near the communication tower around 8 a.m. on June 3.
The man left the scene in a newer, four-door truck that was white with a gray or silver stripe, which could have been a Ford, according to witnesses. After leaving the scene, the man was then seen driving toward Stillwater Canyon near Saratoga Springs.
In 2019, conservation officers contacted 35,619 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 11,425 people in a two-and-a-half month period. Throughout the inspections, officials discovered 1,215 violations and 102 illegally killed big game animals, including buck pronghorn.
Of that, 918 citations were issued and other violations are being investigated or litigated.
While wildlife violations happen at all times of the year, officials see a spike in incidences during the fall hunting seasons, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Officials recommend anyone witnessing a hunting violation or alleged poaching to call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline.
Additionally, witnesses should not confront anyone they believe to be committing a violation; rather, the organization asks witnesses to observe from a distance, take note of as many details as possible and get the license plate number of the individual’s vehicle, if possible.
By October of 2019, conservation officers received 283 calls to the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline.
Anyone with information regarding to reported poaching incident or any other illegal killing of wildlife is urged to contact the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337.
Those with information about this specific case can also contact Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer James Thomas at 801-503-4070.
Rewards are available, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources respects requests for confidentiality.