A man convicted of killing a Spanish Fork High School student in 1995 refused to answer questions about where to find the girl’s remains during a parole hearing on Tuesday and said he has already provided law enforcement with all of the information he can.
Timmy Brent Olsen pleaded guilty in February 2011 to second-degree felony manslaughter for his role in killing 15-year-old Kiplyn Davis.
Prosecutors said they agreed to the plea deal for Olsen, who was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison, because of the difficulty of the case, given that they had been unable to locate the girl’s body.
According to The Associated Press, Olsen, a former classmate of Davis, led prosecutors on a “wild goose chase” and changed his story about the girl being buried in Spanish Fork Canyon.
In his first parole hearing since being convicted, Olsen told the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole about his “progress while being incarcerated” and “discussed some of the things that he has done to make progress,” including getting a culinary arts certification, according to Carolyn Howard, an attorney representing Olsen.
The attorney said Olsen told the board how “he had become a much better person and a much better man” while incarcerated and admitted that his prior use of alcohol had been “very destructive in his life years ago, even though he was much younger.”
He also refused to answer questions about the case and as to where Davis’ remains may be located, despite being told that not doing so could prevent him from being granted parole.
A new law approved by the Utah State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox in February blocks parole for someone convicted of homicide unless “the remains of the victim have been recovered” or “the offender can demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that the offender has cooperated in good faith efforts to locate the remains.”
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, was inspired by Davis’ disappearance and supported by her father, Richard Davis.
“The primary questions that they had to ask of him today, and did ask of him today, was pursuant to the new law that has been passed, as to whether he was willing to provide any information as to the location of Kiplyn Davis' body and her remains,” Howard told the Daily Herald on Tuesday. "He stated that he did not have any information on that subject. He provided the authorities years ago with the only information he did have on his knowledge of where the remains of Kiplyn Davis were. But as of today, he does not have additional information. And so he was not able to provide the information that they were seeking as to Kiplyn Davis' remains.”
Though she believes Olsen was “honest and truthful” during the parole hearing, Howard said she “had no expectation today that he would be released because of this new law that was raised at the hearing today multiple times and provides that he remains incarcerated if he's not able to give information as to the location of Kiplyn Davis' body.”
“And while he was truthful, it's our understanding, or it's our expectation, they're likely not to release him,” the attorney said.
Howard criticized the new law and said it is “almost as if he's being retried,” adding that “the problem with the law is that it essentially comes down to credibility.”
The Board of Pardons and Parole had not made a decision whether to grant Olsen parole as of Tuesday evening.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law exempting the “deliberative process” of the parole board from public meeting requirements.