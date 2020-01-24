One man was in critical condition as of Thursday night after a stabbing in Saratoga Springs.
Police were called to a home in Saratoga Springs before 8 p.m. Thursday for a domestic call, according to David Johnson, a public information officer for Saratoga Springs.
Johnson said that two men got into an argument that escalated before one man stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital. Johnson said the other man was arrested.
Johnson did not disclose the identities of those involved. He did not know as of Friday morning their relationship, where the injured man was stabbed or how many times he was stabbed.
Johnson said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“We are working on what we can right now as the circumstance permits,” Johnson said.
This story is developing and more will be added as it is made available.