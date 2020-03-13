The Orem Police Department took a local woman and West Valley City man into custody after they allegedly stole a bag of firearms and ammunition.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, police were dispatched to a residence where 23-year-old James Dekota Brunson and 21-year-old Anika Celeste Thorpe were allegedly at when a bag of firearms and ammunition went missing.
In the bag, according to arrest documents, were two 20 gauge shotguns, three handguns, two .22 caliber rifles and an AR-15. Brunson and Thorpe allegedly left the scene in a vehicle before traveling toward Salt Lake City.
A district judge signed a search warrant in order for the pair’s subscriber information, billing information, call detail records and GPS pings to be given to authorities. Based off of the obtained information, officers were able to locate the suspect in West Jordan.
Thorpe was identified by authorities and taken into custody, while Brunson fled from officers and failed to comply with commands from police.
While pursuing Brunson, he brandished a handgun from his waistband and threw it away from his person while fleeing. Officers were later able to apprehend Brunson.
Dispatchers confirmed to the arresting officers that the vehicle that was found in Brunson and Thorpe’s possession was confirmed stolen out of American Fork, according to the probable cause statement. A temporary tag placed on the vehicle was also confirmed stolen out of Salt Lake City.
Brunson was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony count of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony count of receiving a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a third-degree felony charge of theft.
Brunson also faces potential charges for class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, class B misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials also arrested Brunson for an active second-degree felony warrant for violation of probation.
Thorpe was also arrested under suspicion of second-degree felony count of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony count of receiving a stolen vehicle and a second-degree felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. She is also facing potential charges for class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and a class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thorpe also had an active third-degree felony warrant for violation of probation.
Brunson and Thorpe are currently in custody at the Utah County Jail each on $20,000 bail.