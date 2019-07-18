Wednesday, Orem Police arrested Kenneth Alley, 25, and Roxie Montana Alley, 25, charging both with forgery and theft.
On June 25, the owner of MK Construction in Orem reported to police that a $27,000 check was cashed on his bank account. According to the probable cause statements from Kenneth Alley and Roxie Alley's arrest, MK Construction has never written a check that large, and when the company received a copy of the check it was an "obvious forgery."
Investigating officers discovered that a third person, Nicholas Hernandez, had deposited the check into his own bank account. Hernandez was arrested on June 24 with six third-degree felony charges having to do with theft and forgery, and two additional second-degree felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor for drug possession.
After Hernandez deposited the large, forged check, police discovered the MK Construction business warehouse had been burglarized and an old box of checks from 2008 were missing. Orem Police had actually arrested Hernandez on June 24 because he was attempting to cash a stolen check from Springville at a drive-thru ATM in Orem. Hernandez has a history of forgeries and was implicated in four different business burglaries after his arrest.
Police found Hernandez was living in the Alleys' home in Orem and executed a search warrant on the home while the Alleys were not there. According to the probable cause statement from the Alleys' arrest, police found stolen checks and documents from each of the business burglaries Hernandez was charged with, including checks from a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Some of the checks were made out to Kenneth Alley's father, who is illiterate, the press release states, and others were made out to Hernandez.
The probable cause statement states Hernandez revealed Kenneth Alley and Roxie Alley would forge the checks that Hernandez stole, then distribute the checks to friends and family, who would cash the checks and split the money.
Once the Alleys knew there was a search warrant served on them back in June, they went "on the run," according to the probable cause statement. Detectives learned they had returned and successfully contacted them at their Orem home Wednesday and took them into custody.
Both Roxie and Kenneth Alley are charged with three third-degree felonies for possessing forgery writing, four Class B misdemeanors for theft by receiving stolen property, as well as two misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.