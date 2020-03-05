Officials arrested an Orem man after receiving reports that he was distributing child exploitation material.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the Orem Police Department received an anonymous cyber-tip from the Utah Attorney General’s Office regarding a potential suspect who was believed to be in possession of and distributing child pornography.
On Dec. 4, Instagram filed a cyber-tip report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children organization, citing that a user under the screen name “jmb_yup” uploaded an image of suspected child pornography to their account. The image was allegedly posted just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to Instagram’s report.
After Instagram captured the IP address, the American Registry for Internet Numbers reported that the IP address was administered through CenturyLink. An agent with the Utah Attorney General’s Office reviewed the uploaded content and confirmed it was child pornography, according to arrest documents.
On Dec. 26, another social media platform — Tumblr — filed a cyber-tip regarding a user with the same email address as the Instagram account. Tumblr reported that after reviewing the contents of the report, images uploaded to the site were consistent with child pornography.
The account was then disabled. The IP address was linked to a T-Mobile device geolocated in Las Vegas.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Third District Court judge reviewed and approved two electronic service provider search warrants on Jan. 30, and the warrants were served to Facebook and Tumblr. That same day, an agent at the Utah Attorney General’s Office received and reviewed records from Tumblr but was unable to identify an account user.
Facebook also submitted reports and stated the company was also unable to identify an account user.
In the days that followed, on Feb. 3, a Third District Court judge approved a judicial order that was served to CenturyLink, who responded with reports on Feb. 4, detailing 35-year-old Jason McKay Beckstead of Orem as the subscriber.
A search warrant was approved for Beckstead’s residence and served on March 5. The Orem Police Department placed Beckstead in custody under suspicion of possession of child exploitation material. In the search, “several items of interest” were seized by police, according to the probable cause statement.
Officials were able to confirm that Beckstead is in control of the email associated with both the Instagram and Tumblr accounts. Beckstead is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of 20 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is being held on $200,000 bail.