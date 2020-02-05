Lehi police arrested a 28-year-old Orem man Tuesday after the man reportedly stole $13,000 in cash from his work.
Benjamin Grajeda was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the third-degree felony of theft and the class A misdemeanor of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Police responded on Jan. 30 to the Air-O Fastners in Lehi after the business’s manager discovered that more than $13,000 in cash had been taken from an envelope over the last two months, according to a police report.
Police interviewed the location’s three employees, who reportedly all denied taking the money. Grejada reportedly left the business before the police investigation began.
All three employees’ vehicles were searched but the cash was not found, according to the report
The manager put out a baited envelope to attempt to capture on camera who was taking the money. The manager showed police footage on Sunday that showed Grajeda taking the baited enveloping, walking out view of security cameras and then returning to the view of security cameras to reseal the envelope, according to the report. The manager reportedly told police Grejada had no business spending the amount of time that he did outside of the view of cameras or resealing the envelope, which he should not have opened.
Police arrested Grejada during a traffic stop Tuesday. They found a war club in Grejada’s vehicle, which he is banned from having due to being labeled as a category II restricted person.