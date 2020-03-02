An Orem man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of 13 felony and five misdemeanor charges.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 40-year-old Richard Scott Carlson was observed on surveillance footage entering into the Vivint Training Center after his employment was terminated by the company over a year prior.
The property manager told Orem police that Carlson had unlawfully entered the building several times since his termination, taken items that belonged to the company, and had disabled security systems to access the facility. The manager told police he had entered the building after hours and found Carlson and another individuals inside.
When the manager attempted to make contact with the individuals, according to arrest documents, they ran out of the building. The manager went to check the new security system that he had installed only to find it was disconnected and compromised. The cameras did capture Carlson entering the building, however.
Orem police reviewed the footage where they observed a black BMW sedan pull up to the entry door and a Caucasian man wearing gray shorts, a white shirt, flip flops and a black hat exit the vehicle. The man, identified as Carlson, entered the building by using what appeared to be an access key, causing the door to beep before unlocking, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Upon entering the building, police watched as Carlson walked straight toward a locked closet door and attempted to enter a code into the door several times. Having no success in accessing what was in the closet, Carlson approached another locked closet and did the same thing but was also unsuccessful.
When Carlson entered the back of the building, the alarm sounded and startled Carlson, who ran out of the building.
Officials located Carlson at his residence in Orem where he was detained and read his Miranda Rights. According to the probable cause statement, Carlson waived his rights and told police he had been entering to Vivint Training building at least twice each month since his termination.
Carlson allegedly told officials he was entering the building to take soda and had also “borrowed” a popcorn machine several months earlier without permission. After giving officers consent to search his vehicle, Orem police discovered the key card he had used to gain access to the building.
After Carlson was transported to the Utah County Jail and during law enforcement’s investigation, officers obtained additional information regarding stolen property located inside his residence. Officials obtained a search warrant that was served on Sunday.
Police allegedly discovered several stolen pieces of security equipment from Vivint as well as “mass quantities of multiple illicit substances and paraphernalia,” according to arrest documents. The stolen equipment was valued at over $5,000.
Officials found cultivation kits for producing Psilocybin and several containers of vaping oil containing THC as well as buyer lists, receipts and transaction information containing information as to whom Carlson was selling to.
Large amounts of money with illicit substances, scales, packaging and distribution supplies were also located throughout Carlson’s residence. Throughout the search, police also discovered purity tests and anti-detection kits for illicit substances.
According to the probable cause statement, all illicit substances were found in Carlson’s master bedroom and master bathroom with only one access door to which Carlson was the only resident. Among the illicit substances, officials found yellow powder consistent with MDMA, white powder matching the description of cocaine and several packages of Buprenorphine.
While continuing their search, authorities also allegedly discovered seven firearms, including a 9mm Ruger handgun and several rifles with ammunition found in the master bedroom closet and in a locked closet in the basement.
Carlson was arrested on suspicion of 13 felony charges and five misdemeanor charges. The Orem Police Department has requested that he be charged with a second-degree felony charge of theft, three second-degree felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance, three second-degree felony charges of knowingly producing a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of burglary, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two third-degree felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance and two third-degree felony charges of knowingly producing a controlled substance.
Orem police are also requesting Carlson be charged with a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and and four class B misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.