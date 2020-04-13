An Orem man was taken into custody under suspicion of several felony and misdemeanor charges after officers initiated a traffic stop.
Orem police officers responded to a traffic stop initiated by another officer who had observed several violations, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The stopped vehicle did not have a front bumper, had window tint that was too dark, the vehicle did not have a license plate displayed on the front, and the driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid or unexpired license.
After Orem Police Department officers arrived, they observed the driver, who had already been identified as 21-year-old Allen Rodriguez-Arreola, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as the only occupant in the vehicle.
Officers asked Rodriguez-Arreola for permission to search his vehicle for potentially stolen property, and he gave officers permission, according to arrest documents. While speaking with the suspect, one of the officers saw a firearm underneath the driver’s seat within Rodriguez-Arreola’s reach.
Officers asked Rodriguez-Arreola to step out of the vehicle. The firearm was found to have an unloaded magazine and a separate magazine was found in Rodriguez-Arreola’s glove box.
The firearm found in the vehicle was previously reported stolen from a vehicle. According to the probable cause statement, the vehicle had its driver’s window smashed and a pistol was stolen from inside. The vehicle had previously broken down and was parked in a public location while the owner arranged for it to be towed.
When the vehicle’s owner came to retrieve his belongings, he noticed the damage to the window and missing firearm. The firearm and two empty magazines were the only items stolen from the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A search of Rodriguez-Arreola’s person was conducted, which yielded a small plastic bag containing a measurable amount of a white substance. According to the probable cause affidavit, the bag was located in Rodriguez-Arreola’s wallet and later tested positive for methamphetamine.
One of the officers asked Rodriguez-Arreola to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test to determine if he was impaired and unsafe to drive. Rodriguez-Arreola exhibited several signs indicating impairment, according to the arrest documents, and was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Rodriguez-Arreola’s vehicle was also identified as being involved in a reported package theft. On Saturday, witnesses reported seeing a silver Honda pull up to their residence and a man exited the vehicle, walked up to the front porch, and picked up a package that had recently been delivered.
When authorities questioned Rodriguez-Arreola, he allegedly told police he was driving the car and stopped in front of the residence so his passenger could grab the package. The package allegedly contained a child’s scooter, which the friend took home with him when Rodriguez-Arreola dropped him off.
Rodriguez-Arreola is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $20,320 bail under suspicion of second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, class A misdemeanor mail theft, and class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Officials are also alleging Rodriguez-Arreola committed class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, class B misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of drugs or alcohol, class C misdemeanor failure to display license plates, class C misdemeanor driving without a valid or with an expired license, class C misdemeanor window tint violation, and class C misdemeanor missing a bumper on his vehicle.