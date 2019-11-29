Officers arrested an Orem man earlier this week after he reportedly slashed tires on two vehicles, broke into the home of a former romantic partner and started multiple fires in the residence.
Luis Angel Torres-Sosa, 32, was charged on Friday with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, as well as two second-degree felonies for burglary and criminal mischief.
He is also facing two class B misdemeanors in 4th District Court for theft and additional criminal mischief.
On Monday, officers with the Orem Police Department responded to reports of a house on fire. The estimated damage to the home reached nearly $250,000 to $300,000, according to court documents.
Investigators learned Torres-Sosa reportedly "entered the residence, poured gasoline in several locations in the home and lit the home on fire," charges state.
He allegedly lived at the house until he recently ended a relationship with one of the residents, police reported.
Before starting the fire, Torres-Sosa also slashed every tire on two vehicles parked outside the home belonging to the resident and the resident's boyfriend, according to charges.
Police reported he reportedly slashed tires on the vehicles on at least three other occasions and keyed one of the vehicles twice, causing around $3,500 in damage.
In interviews with police, Torres-Sosa reportedly admitted to starting the fire, keying and slashing the tires on the vehicles and stealing a hard drive from the residence on a separate occasion.
Due to the reported threat to the community, Torres-Sosa is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.