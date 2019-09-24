Charges were filed on Monday against an Orem man who reportedly engaged in a series of sexually explicit video chats with a 17-year-old teenager in Massachusetts.
Officers arrested Johnathon Lindsay, 29, last week after receiving information from an Internet Crimes Against Children case from the Massachusetts State Police Department.
Investigators discovered Lindsay "has been reported as having the child victim be his slave and do everything that the adult male asks," according to a probable cause police report from the Orem Police Department.
The teenager reportedly met Lindsay on a dating website where Lindsay lied about his age and coerced the teenager to engage in sexual activities, police reported.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found more than 100 child pornography videos or photos on Lindsay's electronic devices. In interviews with police, Lindsay reportedly said he believed the teenager was 18 years old.
He was charged in 4th District Court with 10 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 third-degree felony charges of criminal solicitation.
Lindsay appeared in court on Monday and will be held at the Utah County Jail without bail.