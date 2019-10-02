An Orem man is facing 13 felony charges after investigators learned he reportedly physically, emotionally and sexually abused three young children for at least four years.
Adam Jay Moore, 34, was charged in 4th District Court with six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of rape of a child, all first-degree felonies.
Court documents state between 2011 and 2014, Moore reportedly sexually assaulted three children multiple times and sometimes made one child watch as he sexually abused the other two children.
On some occasions, the same child tried to fight back against the assaults and Moore forcibly held the child against their will, charges state.
At one point, Moore also filled sippy cups with alcohol and gave the drinks to the two younger children. He also put drugs in their pancakes, according to charges. He also kept a marijuana plant in the home around the children.
Moore also reportedly picked up and dragged the three children across the room several times, including picking up the children by the throat and throwing them.
Charges state he also made the children watch videos of pornography and reportedly told the children if they told anyone about the abuse he would kill one of the children or hurt someone.
Moore is also facing a second-degree felony of obstruction of justice, two third-degree felonies of endangerment of a child, three third-degree felonies of dealing in materials harmful to minors and three class A misdemeanors of child abuse.
He is not currently in custody and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.