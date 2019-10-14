The Utah County Sheriff’s Office issued a press statement that a Utah County Jail inmate, who was recently admitted to a drug court program through the 4th District Court, has walked away from the Odyssey House of Utah.
Ryan Thomas Miller, 26, of Orem was at a residential substance abuse treatment program in Salt Lake City.
Miller, who agreed to wear a GPS ankle monitor removed it today and left the program.
While Miller was not in the county jail facility in Spanish Fork, he was only allowed to leave as part of the court ordered GPS monitoring program, according to the sheriff’s office.
To remove the GPS device and leave supervision is considered an escape.
Miller was under sheriff's custody on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, multiple counts of theft, attempted possession of credit card and forgery.
According to the sheriff’s office, when Miller is apprehended he will also face a charge of escape, a third-degree felony.
Anyone who may have information about Ryan Thomas Miller is asked to contact Sergeant Collet at (801)794-3970.