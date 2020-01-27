Officers arrested an Orem man over the weekend after he reportedly attacked his pregnant 19-year-old ex-girlfriend at an apartment near the Utah Valley University campus.
Thomas Kerstiens, 19, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony, as well as possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
On Saturday, a neighbor reported screaming and “very violent” sounds coming from an apartment unit near 580 W. 1200 South at Mountain Run Apartments in Orem, police reported in a probable cause statement.
Officers responded and found a 19-year-old woman “covered in blood” outside the apartment building. The woman was 19 weeks pregnant and stated Kerstiens had attacked her.
Another man covered in blood outside the building told officers he was also attacked by Kerstiens, according to the police report.
After knocking on the front door, officers escorted another man and the owner of the apartment from the scene before stepping inside the unit.
“There was a large amount of blood all over the apartment,” the report stated. “The carpet, walls and furniture, all visible from outside of the open front door, had large amounts of blood all over them.”
Kerstiens reportedly walked quickly down the hallway and appeared “soaked in blood,” according to the probable cause report. As he moved aggressively toward officers, an officer grabbed Kerstiens and handcuffed him.
Investigators spoke with the ex-girlfriend at the hospital where she stated she and Kerstiens had been arguing that evening.
He reportedly started to punch and kick her in the head and stomach and later punched a mirror. As the woman tried to help bandage his hand, Kerstiens suddenly became upset again and started hitting her.
He also choked her until she was unable to breathe and almost lost consciousness. At that point, one of the men in the apartment had tried to break up the fight.
Kerstiens reportedly jumped from the second-story apartment window and the woman sent pictures of the bruises and cuts on her face to two friends. When the friends arrived to help the woman, Kerstiens entered the apartment again and attacked one of them.
“(Kerstiens) was able to hit (the man) several times in the face and bite his right bicep,” police reported. “(The man) was able to gain control over (Kerstiens) to the point that he was able to stop the fight and get out of the apartment.”
The other man helped the woman from the apartment as “it was difficult for her to walk,” the report stated.
During interviews with police, Kerstiens admitted to punching and shattering several mirrors in the apartment but denied attacking anyone.
Investigators also reportedly found a handgun as well as marijuana paraphernalia and acid strips in the apartment.
Kerstiens is being held without bail under suspicion for possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; intoxication, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, both class B misdemeanors.