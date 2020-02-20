Authorities arrested an Orem teen after he allegedly filmed women while they were changing clothes and using the restroom at a local gym.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, law enforcement officers with the Orem Police Department met with an unnamed woman Wednesday afternoon. She told police she found a phone recording her while she used the restroom at the 9Round gym in Orem.
The woman said that while she was using the restroom, she noticed a cellphone hidden under the sink. The complainant stopped the recording and watched the video back, observing another female on the device using the bathroom before changing clothes. A few minutes later, the woman saw herself walk into the bathroom on the video.
At the beginning of the footage, the woman identified 19-year-old Ashley Reed Dodds of Orem as the man setting up the camera. Dodds was a trainer at the gym at the time of the incident.
The woman told authorities she immediately deleted the video and went to the police station to report the incident.
An officer went to 9Round in Orem to speak with Dodds who told police “he had messed up,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Dodds was transported to the police station where officers conducted an interview after the suspect was read his Miranda Rights.
During the interview, Dodds allegedly told police he decided to place his phone under the sink and record one of the women. Dodds said he placed the phone and set it to record as he saw the woman exit her vehicle.
When the woman left the bathroom, a second woman, the complainant, entered. Dodds said in the report that the woman left the bathroom and told him she was feeling sick and was not going to work out. Dodds then entered the bathroom to retrieve his phone.
The suspect consented for officers to search his phone, and while they were reviewing the contents on the device, officials discovered nine separate recordings from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19.
Dodds allegedly told police that none of the individuals recorded on his phone were aware of the phone or what he was doing, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect is currently being held on suspicion of voyeurism by electronic equipment on $2,500 bail.
9Round owner Lisa Witherow said once the incident came to their attention, Dodds was immediately removed from the floor. Witherow also confirmed that Dodds is no longer employed with the company.