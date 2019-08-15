Orem Police arrested Felix Zurita-Solano, 47, after receiving a report of a delayed sexual abuse case involving a child.
Zurita-Solano is charged with six first-degree felonies, including sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Zurita-Solano is also considered to be in a position of trust with the victim.
According to court documents, the victim, now 15, told police the abuse occurred when she was 10-12 years old. She told police she followed Zurita-Solano into his work office one day, after which he locked the doors and "told her not to tell anyone," court documents state. He then reportedly touched her inappropriately and performed a sex act on her.
The victim told police Zurita-Solano tried to "make out" with her, but stopped when she wouldn't kiss him back, according to court documents. Court documents state the victim said Zurita-Solano would often sit on a couch with her and another child under a blanket, during which time Zurita-Solano would touch her inappropriately underneath her clothing. The victim estimated to police this occurred around 30-40 times, according to court documents.
Court documents state the victim told police Zurita-Solano would buy her gifts so she would not tell anyone about the abuse, and bought gifts for another child to not draw attention.
Police contacted Zurita-Solano on Aug. 14, 2019, and interviewed him at the Orem Police Department. According to court documents, Zurita-Solano admitted to picking up the victim from her home and going to his office, as well as sitting on the couch with a blanket over himself and the victim.
Zurita-Solano denied putting his hand down the victim's pants, court documents state, and told police that it was possible he had touched the victim by accident while playing. He also admitted to buying the victim gifts, but said he did the same for other children.
Police wrote Zurita-Solano was "extremely nervous" during the interview and was "very hesitant" to say the victim lied. Zuerita-Solano is being held in Utah County Jail without bail.