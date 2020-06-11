Officers with the Payson Police Department arrested a local couple after the owner of a fifth wheel motor home reported an attempted burglary.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers executed a search warrant on a storage unit at Mt. Loafer Storage after live video surveillance showed suspicious activity Saturday evening.
Officers obtained probable cause for the search warrant after a security camera fixed to a light pole recorded a tan motor home and a Saturn passenger vehicle at the storage unit for an extended period of time late Friday evening.
Police observed two individuals inside, outside and around the storage unit after dark, which is when the facility becomes closed to renters, according to arrest documents. These individuals were then observed walking near and around the fifth wheel motor home near the storage unit.
The owner of the fifth wheel motor home reported an attempted burglary and theft of two batteries and a one-gallon propane tank the next day.
Four days later, officials observed 36-year-old Jesse Isaacson driving a brown motor home in the Payson area Thursday morning with 31-year-old Chrystal Ellen Johnson.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the motor home had revoked registration, no insurance and was operating with the plates of the previous owners.
Additionally, Isaacson, who is an alcohol restricted driver, was not operating the vehicle with an interlock system installed.
Isaacson agreed to speak with police after he was read his Miranda Rights, allegedly telling officials that he and Johnson stole the batteries off of the fifth wheel motor home and installed the batteries in their motor home, according to arrest documents.
During a search of the motor home, law enforcement officers allegedly discovered a number of items consistent with drug paraphernalia, including used and new syringes, methamphetamine pipes, “tooters” and burnt aluminum foil.
Isaacson and Johnson were both taken into custody and transported to the Utah County Jail where Johnson was found to be concealing a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine and a brown substance consistent with heroin in a silver cylinder in a delicate bodily location.
Isaacson is currently being held on $10,030 bail under the suspicion of third-degree felony possession of vehicle parts without identification number, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and three class B misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is also facing potential charges for class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance, class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license or registration, class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license and class C misdemeanor for an ignition interlock violation.
Officials also cited him for operating a vehicle without transferring new license plates.
Johnson is being held on $6,360 bail under the suspicion of third-degree felony possession of vehicle parts without identification numbers, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor theft.