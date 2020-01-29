Charges were filed in 4th District Court this week against a Payson man who reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl during a camping trip and at his home.
Sheldon Garrett Lindsay, 24, was charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies, as well as forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Officers arrested Lindsay after a teenage girl reported he inappropriately touched her during a camping trip last year, according to a probable cause report.
The teenager told officers she “considered him like family” but when she asked him to stop the abuse, he reportedly told her no and overpowered her when she tried to leave.
Sometime after, Lindsay reportedly “used his size and strength to hold the girl down” and sexually assaulted her at his residence in Payson.
He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.