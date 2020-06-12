A Payson man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for four felony and six misdemeanor charges in relation to an alleged years-long crime spree.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Payson Police Department responded to a Walmart on reports that suspects currently wanted for previous retail thefts were inside, including 18-year-old Kayden Nathaniel Rupp and three juveniles.
In the previous cases that Rupp is allegedly involved in, he entered the Payson Walmart and selected $150 worth of merchandise before fleeing the store without paying. Rupp’s photograph was obtained through surveillance footage from around the store’s location on this date.
On a separate occasion, Rupp and another juvenile entered the Walmart and took $15 worth of beverages before exiting the location without paying. This time, loss prevention employees attempted to detain Rupp, chasing him and demanding he stop. Rupp refused to comply with loss prevention’s orders and got into a silver passenger car, according to arrest documents.
Again, officials obtained Rupp’s photograph from security footage, and Rupp was officially trespassed from all Walmart locations for the entirety of his lifetime. Rupp was contacted and signed a trespass form, which loss prevention staff retained.
When police arrived on Thursday, they located Rupp and the juveniles inside of the business. Rupp attempted to flee, entering into the rear seat of a silver passenger vehicle. Officials later located the vehicle on Interstate 15 and conducted a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, according to the probable cause affidavit, officers could smell the odor of marijuana from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. In speaking with the driver, who owned the vehicle, he allegedly admitted that there was dab, a concentrated THC wax, inside the vehicle.
Authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered dab in several locations, including the trunk. Dab was also directly next to the rear seats and in the center of the rear seat, which folds down to allow passengers access to the trunk.
The driver and other passengers in the vehicle were under the age of 18 years old. Rupp has previously been charged with possession of marijuana and could have easily accessed the dab from where he was seated in the vehicle, according to arrest documents.
During a search of his person, Rupp was found to be in possession of a full pack of cigarettes, as well.
Rupp was taken into custody under suspicion of three third-degree felony counts of permitting a child to be exposed to a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of marijuana, three class B misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, two class B misdemeanor counts of retail theft, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.