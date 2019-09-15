Charges were filed last week against a Payson man who reportedly sexually abused a young girl at his home.
Frank Buccellato, 71, was charged in 4th District Court with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.
Court documents state Buccellato inappropriately touched a young girl several times at his residence. The girl told him to stop but he reportedly ignored her until she ran from the room.
He was arrested last Thursday and is being held at the Utah County Jail on a $75,000 bail.