Payson officials arrested a local man after they say he allegedly broke into an elderly couple's home and stabbed a man in the chest with a screwdriver.
According to the probable cause statement, Payson police were dispatched to the emergency room after reports of an elderly man who had been stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver. When officials arrived, they gathered information from the man before making contact with an elderly woman at Mountain View Hospital who was also allegedly involved.
Authorities discovered a Payson man, later identified as 19-year-old Kayden Loveall, had broken into the home using a cement paver. Loveall had allegedly thrown the paver at the front door, breaking the glass.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police learned that Loveall first made contact with the elderly man who was sitting on the couch at the time of the alleged burglary. Loveall approached the man and demanded to know where the safe was while pointing a firearm at the victim, according to arrest documents.
During this time, an elderly woman made her way from the back bedroom to the living room. When she arrived, Loveall allegedly turned the weapon toward her and continued to ask for the location of the safe.
The man took out his wallet and told Loveall to take it, which he did at gun point. Inside the wallet was the man’s state identification card, a financial transaction card and $660 in cash, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After securing the wallet, Loveall allegedly took the homeowners’ phone to prevent them from calling law enforcement before escorting the man into the garage. Loveall searched the man’s truck for some time, and after he was done, Loveall allegedly took a red-and-black screwdriver and stabbed the man in the chest.
Upon further investigation, the screwdriver was found to have touched the man’s heart, according to arrest documents.
With the woman still in the living room, Loveall allegedly went through the residence, taking a subwoofer, bluetooth speaker, several tools and prescription medication before leaving the home.
The man and woman told police the suspect fit the build and description of a family member who was positively identified as Loveall at a later time. Law enforcement officials received a phone call from Loveall’s grandmother, according to the probable cause statement, saying she was positive Loveall committed the crimes due to the description provided by the man and woman.
Police made contact with Loveall at his grandmother’s residence later that day, and during a search of the suspect’s person, discovered a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber and a full magazine. According to the probable cause affidavit, Loveall did not have a permit to conceal carry a firearm and the weapon’s serial numbers had been filed off.
After further investigation, officials found a financial transaction card belonging to the male homeowner and a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, police also found a prescription bottle with the label ripped off on Loveall’s person. The bottle still had several pills inside. Loveall was also found to have $420 in cash.
Officials obtained a search warrant for Loveall’s bedroom and allegedly discovered two black bags and his blood. During a search of Loveall’s bedroom, authorities discovered a black face mask, a dark hoodie and a headlamp, which was consistent with what the man and woman told police the suspect was wearing.
Police also allegedly found the stolen subwoofer, bluetooth speaker and tools located in a duffle bag that Loveall’s grandmother told police belonged to her grandson.
Loveall was taken into custody where, during a strip search, police found a small package of methamphetamine in his sock. The suspect also allegedly tested positive for measurable amounts of methamphetamine and THC after a blood draw.
Loveall is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony possession of another financial transaction card, third-degree felony criminal mischief, and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.
Officials have also requested charges for class A misdemeanor theft, class A misdemeanor altering a number on a pistol or revolver, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor damage or interruption of a communication device, and class B misdemeanor distribution of a controlled substance.
Due to the severity of the charges, the Payson Police Department has requested no bail be set.