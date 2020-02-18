Payson officials are searching for two to three additional individuals who they believe were involved in a potential hate crime against a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Payson Police Department made a second arrest in connection with the assault Thursday evening after making an initial arrest earlier that day. According to the probably cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 20-year-old Malachi Bay West was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief less than 24 hours after 19-year-old Sebastian Francis West’s arrest.
Currently, both men are facing a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief and a class A misdemeanor charge of assault, but the Payson Police Department is requesting charges in accordance with hate crimes for all of the individuals involved. However, it will be up to the Utah County Attorney’s Office to determine whether any potential charges could be filed under the hate crime statute.
"The Utah County Attorney's Office respects law enforcement's role in investigating this matter," Sherrie Everett, the Utah County Attorney's Office Public Information Officer, said in a statement sent to the Daily Herald Tuesday. "We do not comment on ongoing investigations or pending cases."
Everett confirmed that the attorney's office received the case and that the case is being screened. The outcome will be announced upon conclusion of that screening process, she said.
Police noted in their affidavit that “the suspects ‘imitated’ and ‘terrorized’ the victim by surrounding him, calling him racial slurs and telling him to get out of their ‘hood’ and to go back to where he came from,” which is consistent with the definition of a hate crime.
The offenses are also being viewed as “gang enhanced” as the suspects’ actions were done so in concert with each other.
The two brothers, who are Payson locals, are believed to be involved in the Jan. 28 assault of a Panamanian missionary near 285 North and 100 East in Payson. According to arrest documents, the victim was with his companion on their way to the home of a family they were going to teach when the incident occurred.
The pair told police that they were were nearing the home when about six individuals wearing dark hoodies, some with red bandannas covering their faces, approached the missionaries. The victim reported that one of the individuals began the altercation by yelling at him, repeatedly calling him the “N-word” and telling him to get out of their “hood,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The suspects allegedly took the missionary’s phone and threw it into the roadway, causing damage to the screen. When the victim went to retrieve the phone, the suspects followed him, the missionary told police, and continued to yell racial slurs at him, mocking his religion and making threats to “slit his mother’s throat.”
The victim told officers that one of the suspects had a pair of brass knuckles with sharp spikes on the ends of them, wearing one in each hand while allegedly making threatening gestures toward the missionary, according to the probable cause statement.
In concert, each of the suspects attacked the victim, punching him in the head and face, kicking him in the torso and shoving him to the ground. The suspects held his waist and legs to keep him from fleeing, according to the probable cause statement. The victim was able to shove the suspects off of him and free himself before the suspects fled the area.
Officers reported the suspects did not target the victim’s Caucasian companion at any time during the altercation.
Alongside the victim’s phone, his prescription glasses, valued at around $1,000, were also broken in the assault.
“We are concerned about what happened to two of our missionaries serving in Payson, Utah, in January and are grateful they escaped serious harm,” a statement released by the church's spokesman Daniel Woodruff said. “Mission leaders have worked to provide them the care and support they need. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”
After several Payson residents expressed their concern, the Payson mayor and city council also released a statement to Facebook Friday evening:
“We are saddened by the senseless attack on a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in our community. We are grateful that the missionary and his companion were not seriously harmed. We condemn violence of any kind, especially violence based upon race, religion, gender, etc. The actions of the perpetrators are not tolerated in Payson City. We know Payson residents to be kind and friendly people. The actions of a few do not represent us as a city. We are grateful for the excellent work of law enforcement and fully support their efforts to bring all the responsible individuals to justice.”
Based on descriptions of the men given by the missionaries and by researching the criminal histories of people in the area, detectives were able to come up with people of interest to question.
Officials arrested Malachi West after the victim and a witness identified him in a photo lineup. Sebastian West was discovered during an unrelated incident, and when asked about the assault, he admitted to being involved in the assault but asserted it was self defense, according to a press release by the Payson Police Department from last Thursday.