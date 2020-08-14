Despite being unable to locate a suspect on the run after his involvement in a sledgehammer attack, authorities lifted the shelter in place advisory around 2:30 p.m. Friday after an hours-long search.
Payson residents were placed under a shelter in place advisory just before 11:40 a.m. on Friday.
Officers with the Payson Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of 600 E. 500 North at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release by the Payson Police Department.
A woman had left her home and witnessed a man strike her neighbor's head and body with a sledgehammer. The woman yelled for the man to stop, and the suspect turned his attention to her and walked toward her home, which is a daycare facility.
The man allegedly proceeded to strike six or seven preschool-age children and another adult with his fists before fleeing the area. No one has been able to identify the man thus far.
The man is still at large, and the children are currently receiving medical attention for various injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time. The parents of the children have been notified.
"His acts of violence against the children is just unfathomable, really," Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval said.
The neighbor has been flown to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect is described as an adult male with long, dark hair, which was in a bun at the time of the attack. He is estimated to be abour 5-feet, 6-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Initial reports indicated the suspect may have been accompanied by another male. Payson police indicated, through further investigation, they are only looking for one man.
Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check them for any potential footage.
According to a statement on the Payson Police Department's Facebook page, there is a heavy police presence in the area. The shelter in place advisory is in effect for a 10-mile radius.
However, all Payson residents have been advised to shelter in place, regardless of location.
"Because the suspect or suspects are still outstanding and the assault was so aggravated, we are just asking people to shelter in place for right now," Sandoval said. "Call us with any suspicious individuals or any individuals that match the description we put out there... We are actively running down every lead that comes in."
Businesses are asked to use their discretion as to whether they shut down or not.
Currently, officers from almost every agency in the county as well as authorities with the Utah County Sheriff's Office and Juab County are looking for the two men. A helicopter is also in the area to give support from the air, and K-9 officers are also searching.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.