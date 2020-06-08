Authorities took a Payson woman into custody after her vehicle downed a tree in the front yard of a Spanish Fork residence.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision.
Reports indicate that a vehicle left the roadway, hit a stop sign and drove onto the yard of a nearby residence. The vehicle came to a stop just as it hit a tree in the front yard of the Spanish Fork home, causing the tree the fall over.
The driver and sole occupant, 33-year-old Julie Seat, of Payson, was cleared by medical personnel at the scene and advised them that she did not require any further medical attention.
During the evaluation, and while speaking with Seat, officials recognized signs and symptoms consistent with impairment, according to arrest documents.
Seat participated in standardized field sobriety tests where police recognized several indicators that showed she was impaired. Police took Seat into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and transported her to the Utah County Jail.
At the jail, Seat agreed to a chemical test, and while waiting for a forensics nurse to respond to the location, a small plastic bag with four pills consistent with Xanax fell out of Seat’s jacket pocket, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a further search of Seat’s person, officials discovered a glass pipe hidden in Seat’s bra, consistent with use of methampetamine.
Seat allegedly told police she had illegally obtained the pills from a friend in the Provo area, adding that she had taken the substance prior to driving.
While results from Seat’s blood test are still pending, officials reported results from her urine test showed positive indications for amphetamines, methamphetamines and bezodiazapines.
Seat is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility with enhancements for possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Authorities also issued Seat a citation for failure to stay in one lane. The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Seat Monday morning, and she is currently being held on a recommended bail of $4,250.