The American Fork Police Department reported a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near Main Street on Monday night.
Around 8 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to 280 E. Main St. on reports that an individual had been struck by a car.
The person reportedly died of their injuries before emergency responders arrived, according to a press release from the department.
"Officers found the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not remain on scene. This street is dark so it is possible the driver did not realize they hit a pedestrian," police reported.
Investigators determined the vehicle responsible for the fatal crash was a white 2006-2009 Dodge Ram with a cargo style shell and double doors on the rear. The headlights near the driver's side were likely damaged in the crash, police stated.
"We are asking the driver to come forward and speak with us," the press release stated. "We are also asking anyone who may have seen this accident or anyone who may have information about this accident to please contact the American Fork Police Department."
The police department can be contacted at (801) 763-3020 or at Central Utah Dispatch at (801) 794-3970.