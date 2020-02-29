Utah County will soon see fewer plea bargains for criminal charges and more cases going to jury trial.
Beginning March 1, the Utah County Attorney’s Office will enact a new plea bargain policy that makes it harder for prosecutors to dismiss or reduce the highest-charged offense in a criminal case, according to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. The policy change is an attempt to reduce the number of deals defendants are cut — deals that Leavitt believes undermine the judicial process.
“Every time we do a plea bargain, we take away the jury’s right to decide ‘guilty’ or ‘innocent,’” Leavitt told the Daily Herald in January.
The county attorney said he loses sleep at night thinking about how many thousands of Utah County residents have waived their right to a jury trial, admitted guilt and consequently had charges placed on their records without their case ever going to trial. According to Leavitt, plea bargains are reached in 99% of criminal cases in the county.
“We have a system that dramatically needs reform,” Leavitt said last month.
The new plea bargain policy is one of the steps toward that reform.
The policy stipulates “unless you have the specific agreement from all three members of the trial team, the deputy county attorney does not have the authority to dismiss or reduce the highest charged offense,” Leavitt said.
Lawyers will still be able to offer pleas in abeyance and diversions, he added, “it’s just that the charge can’t be reduced or dismissed without specific, unanimous consent.”
Complementary to the new plea bargain policy is a change to the process for which cases are screened by the attorney’s office, said Leavitt, which took effect last Monday.
Leavitt said the two policy changes go “hand-in-hand” and, together, are “intended to decrease a reliance on the plea bargain and increase our respect for the jury trial as the cornerstone of our judicial system.”
“In many respects, it (the new plea bargain policy) opens up more possibilities for the prosecutor to resolve cases, but, also in many respects, it narrows their capacity as to what they can do,” he said. “It cuts both ways.”
Leavitt’s efforts to reform criminal justice in Utah County stem from an attempt to balance the two goals of county attorneys: to punish offenders and to protect the community.
“Sometimes, punishing the offender and protecting the community occur in the same action,” he said. “Other times, when we punish the offender, we diminish the protection to the community, whereas other times it’s the opposite.”
In the end, Leavitt said, “our main duty is to protect the community,” adding that he thinks this can be done by bringing more cases to jury trial.
In order to fully implement these changes, Leavitt said the Utah State Legislature needs “to allow us to take some cases of the District Court and put them in the Justice Court.”
House Bill 300, which is sponsored by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, would do just that. Leavitt said he supports the bill and testified in favor of it at the Utah Capitol.
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted in favor of H.B. 300.
If the bill makes it through the House and Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert, Leavitt said he’ll be closer to his goal of reforming criminal justice in Utah County.
“And so once that occurs, then we’ll be, no pun intended, locked and loaded,” said Leavitt.