Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department took a man into custody on several warrants and nine potential charges after a string of reported criminal incidents.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in December 2019.
The vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen by the owner and listed on the National Crime Information Center electronic clearinghouse, was found abandoned in January.
When the vehicle had initially been stolen, the owner, an Orem resident, reported that he suspected 42-year-old Zachary Keith Gootee of Brazil, Indiana, was illegally in possession of his 2001 GMC Sonoma.
The night prior to the day in which the vehicle was reported stolen, the owner told police Gootee had asked the owner to pick up him and his girlfriend, according to arrest documents. The owner of the vehicle refused.
The next morning, the owner of the vehicle woke up to find his truck missing from where it had been parked the night before and called authorities to report the vehicle stolen and have it listed on NCIC.
Earlier in the day, officers with the Lindon Police Department had responded to reports of a theft at the local Home Depot where Gootee and his girlfriend were listed as suspects.
Gootee’s girlfriend was arrested while Gootee was released, although Lindon authorities reported seeing him get into the stolen GMC Sonoma when leaving the scene. At the time, the truck had not been listed as stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.
On Jan. 6, Provo police received a call from a citizen stating that she was familiar with both the stolen vehicle and Gootee. The woman said she observed the stolen truck pull up and park in the apartment parking lot, and she saw a male walk away from it, suspecting that she had just seen Gootee.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to the scene to find the stolen truck and had detectives and uniformed officers process the vehicle. According to arrest documents, a patrol officer located Gootee walking about one block away from the location where the vehicle was discovered.
During an interview with police, Gootee said he was walking to the bus station from the Maverick gas station and denied being in or near the truck. Gootee also allegedly denied having any knowledge of the stolen truck, although he did tell police he knew that the truck had been stolen.
When the owner of the vehicle arrived on scene, he told police the stereo system, amp, speaker and a locked gas cap were missing and the truck had extensive damage to the dash from the obvious theft of the stereo, according to the probable cause statement. The stereo was valued at about $400 and the damage to the console was found to be about $500.
Provo officers searched Gootee’s person and found a pill container with a white, crystal substance as well as a pill container with a bag of a green, leafy substance. Gootee allegedly told police the white substance was methamphetamine. The contents of the container were tested and it was positive for methamphetamine. The other container is suspected to be marijuana based on the look and smell.
Gootee was transported to the Utah County Jail where a socket with a burnt resident that smelled strongly of marijuana was found on his person, according to arrest documents.
Gootee was later released and arrested once again on Monday. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious white SUV stopped in the middle of an intersection for a long period of time. When police arrived, they made contact with a man in the driver’s seat. The man was identified as Gootee.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gootee did not have a current driver’s license, and when officers asked him to exit the vehicle, there was a clear bag containing marijuana stuffed in the driver’s side door panel in clear view.
Officers searched the vehicle and found loaded syringe needles with a brown, liquid substance identified as heroin as well as other drug paraphernalia. Gootee also allegedly showed signs of intoxication while participating in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.
Gootee was once again transported and booked into the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.
He is currently facing potential charges for second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor theft, and two class A misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance.
Gootee was also taken into custody under the suspicion of two class B misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, two class B misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two class B misdemeanor warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
Police also issued Gootee a citation for driving without a valid license.