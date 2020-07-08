A Riverton man was taken into custody by authorities in Pleasant Grove after allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities received a report that a Riverton man had committed object rape and masturbated in the presence of a child in Pleasant Grove. The child’s mother told police she believes it began during a camping trip.
The mother, her daughter and 34-year-old Nathaniel Jones had gone on a camping trip together, and while Jones was drinking alcohol, he allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child tried to kiss him and touch him inappropriately.
Jones also allegedly warned the child’s mother that, when she gets older, he didn’t know what he would do if she continued to make these advances. The girl's mother reported that during the conversation Jones also allegedly said he had a fetish for teenage girls.
After the camping trip, the girl’s mother asked her 4-year-old daughter about what Jones had told her, and the child described Jones showing her inappropriate videos, according to arrest documents.
Throughout the course of her own investigation, the mother also discovered that Jones had allegedly raped her daughter. The daughter said it was a secret game, and she was instructed not to tell her mother. The mother reported what she had learned to police, who opened an investigation that spanned 30 days.
Officials with the Children's Justice Center forensically interviewed the 4-year-old girl who told them Jones had allegedly exposed himself to her while they were sitting on the couch watching television.
The child also reported another incident where Jones allegedly touched her inappropriately.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones also allegedly told the mother he believed someone was molesting the child, and he wanted to find out who it was.
In the days that followed, Jones allegedly brought the mother flowers to her door to apologize. The mother told police she was concerned with the amount of times he would ask to come over and see her and continuously asked that he not come over.
On Tuesday, detectives conducted a phone call with Jones where the child’s mother asked him to recount what happened. Jones allegedly detailed when he believed the child saw him touching himself. When asked, Nathaniel denied raping the child.
After the phone call, the mother told police Jones wanted to come to the home and made the decision to take her child and leave the area for the day. A couple hours later, the mother told police Jones had reached out, allegedly telling her he was at the apartment and wanted to talk.
Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department responded to the apartment and located Jones in his vehicle where he was taken into custody. During an interview with police, Jones allegedly said that he had previously discovered the 4-year-old girl was jealous of him.
Jones was taken into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony object rape of a child and class A misdemeanor lewdness involving a child. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.