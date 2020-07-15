Authorities arrested a Pleasant Grove man early Tuesday morning after reports that he had broken into a local home and attacked a resident.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department were dispatched to a local home Tuesday morning after a woman had called to report 27-year-old Braxton Pickell had broken into her home and attacked her.
The woman also told police she had an active protective order in place against Pickell. When police arrived on scene, they made contact with the woman, who was already waiting outside with a friend.
The woman told authorities Pickell fled the area, and she believed he was intoxicated.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police learned the woman had been in her home with a friend and the friend’s two kids. At some point during the night, Pickell allegedly entered the home and began to attack her, according to arrest documents.
The woman said Pickell allegedly began to choke and hit her, and the woman’s friend, who was sitting nearby, also reported seeing the altercation. The friend then stepped in to protect the woman, and a fight allegedly began between the friend and Pickell.
While the two were involved in a fight, Pickell allegedly said he was going to get a knife, and the friend grabbed him and threw him out of the house before the woman and the friend called police.
The two children were in the room next to them during the altercation, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When Pickell heard the two calling authorities, he allegedly fled the scene. But when police were speaking with the woman, Pickell drove by the house. As he did, the woman and her friend said, “That’s him,” and police pursued the vehicle.
Officers caught up to the vehicle a few blocks away from the residence where Pickell had allegedly left the vehicle and ran into a field. Authorities searched the field and located Pickell allegedly hiding in a garage with blood on his face and clothes.
Police reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Pickell’s person, observing that he was unable to speak clearly and his eyes were blood shot.
Authorities escorted Pickell to the location where he left his vehicle, sitting him down on the curb where he began to slump before falling over. Paramedics responded to the scene before Pickell was transported to the hospital and cleared by medical personnel.
Pickell was booked into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, class A misdemeanor violation of a protective order, class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and class B misdemeanor domestic violence in the presence of a child.
He was also taken into custody for an active class B misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $500 bail.