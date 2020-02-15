Lehi police arrested a man Friday who reportedly communicated with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl to meet up for sex.
Jimi Linn Comstock, 31, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested under suspicion of attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony; attempted sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony; enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony; and two drug-related misdemeanors.
An arrest report states Comstock engaged in a conversation on a "popular online social media site" with an individual he believed to be a 13-year old-girl. Despite the individual telling him that she was 13 years old at the beginning of the conversation, he continued to message with her.
The conversation quickly turned sexual, according to police, and Comstock suggested meeting her. They reportedly talked about having sexual relations and smoking marijuana in their chats over the course of four days.
Comstock requested nude photos from the individual and mentioned wanting to engage in oral sex with her, the report states.
Comstock reportedly told the individual over social media that he has had sex with a 15-year-old girl before but later told detectives in an interview that he had not. He also reportedly said that so the individual would feel more comfortable being with him.
On Friday, Comstock allegedly made arrangements to meet the individual in his car at a park near her home in Lehi. According to police, he parked and told the individual to come outside to get in his car.
Police then arrested Comstock and a phone was located containing the chats between Comstock and the other individual. Detectives said they also located a vape pen containing THC oil hidden inside the vehicle.
Police state that Comstock has been arrested before for attempting to distribute marijuana. He was reportedly attempting to sell marijuana on the same application he used to chat with the individual.
Police did not clarify in the arrest report the identity of the individual Comstock believed to be a 13-year-old girl.