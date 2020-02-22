A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing a car and failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, according to an inmate booking sheet form the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, an officer with the American Fork Police Department attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on a white Infiniti G37 with a stolen Idaho license plate near Harts Gas and Food in American Fork. The officer drew his firearm and aimed it at the car, at which point the driver, Tyler Shepard, reportedly drove away and led the officer on a 10-minute pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The driver eventually pulled into the driveway of a residence and the officer ran into the back of the car “causing a minor accident,” the inmate booking sheet said.
Two individuals fled from the vehicle and the officer tackled one of them to the ground and placed her in handcuffs. The other suspect was identified as Shepard and police began searching for him. Shortly after, a Lehi sergeant found Shepard and took him into custody.
The owner of the Infiniti arrived on the scene and told police that Shepard had agreed to purchase the car from him but still had two payments to make. Shepard allegedly asked to take the car for a final test drive and never returned it, according to police.
Police said Shepard, 34, has an “extensive history” of running from police.