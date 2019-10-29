A 31-year-old man who has previously been charged with “daring” children to perform sexual acts has been charged with additional crimes.
Lincoln Gygi was charged Tuesday in the 4th District Court with four counts of the first-degree felony of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two charges of the class A misdemeanor of lewdness involving a child.
Gygi began sexually abusing a child in 2003 or 2004, according to court documents, during which time Gygi was 16 to 19 years old.
Gygi was reportedly seen as a mentor in his neighborhood at the time and children would come to his Orem home to play games. He would lure children in with the offer of playing with toys, and then would dare victims to touch underwear in a dresser. Another game included wiggling on the ground until clothes came off, at which point Gygi would sexually assault the children.
Gygi sexually assaulted the child at least five times, according to court documents.
Gygi has been charged with similar reported crimes related to different victims. He had previously been charged with five counts of the first-degree felony of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of the class A misdemeanor of lewdness involving a child.
Gygi reportedly met a woman in 2013 and developed a relationship with her two children, according to court documents. Gygi reportedly took the children on outings and had them run around his house or yard naked. He would challenge or dare the children to pull down each other’s pants so he could sexually abuse them, according to court documents.