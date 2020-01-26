Charges were filed against a Pleasant Grove man who reportedly fled from police officers and rammed his vehicle into another officer's car.
Mario Luis Hernandez, 30, is facing a second-degree felony of assault against a police officer and two third-degree felonies of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop.
Additional charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor, a class B misdemeanor of operating a vehicle without an interlock system and a class C misdemeanor of driving with a suspended driver's license were also filed in 4th District Court.
Charges state officers with the Orem Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop on Hernandez's vehicle for improper registration on Wednesday.
Instead of stopping, Hernandez reportedly drove away and sped through multiple stop signs.
Another officer located Hernandez and tried to stop the vehicle. But Hernandez turned around and slammed into a parked car, charges state.
"The defendant drove from the scene and accelerated towards the officer in his vehicle, making eye contact and hit the front of the officer's car," according to charges.
Hernandez reportedly reversed and rammed the officer's car repeatedly until another officer drew his firearm and demanded Hernandez to stop.
Police reported Hernandez had a revoked license for DUI and did not have an ignition interlock.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.