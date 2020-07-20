Authorities arrested a Pleasant Grove man after a 9-year-old girl went to her great-grandparents to report he had attempted to rape her.
Officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department were dispatched to a local residence after a resident called dispatch to report that a man had attacked a child. When police arrived on scene, they spoke with the resident who had called police, and the man told them the child had come upstairs crying hysterically.
While the child was crying, the man — identified as 42-year-old Brian Delmar Wilde — allegedly ran into the room and yelled, “I didn’t touch her,” according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Police went inside the home and found the 9-year-old girl was upstairs with the complainant’s wife and was still crying. The officer asked the child what had happened, and she told authorities that Wilde had said he had a surprise for her so she followed him downstairs to the basement where he forced her onto a bed and got on top of her.
According to arrest documents, the girl told authorities she pushed herself away from him and was able to run upstairs to the complainant’s room. Officers contacted an on-call detective to continue appropriately questioning the young girl while police made contact with Wilde.
Wilde allegedly told authorities he was visiting the home for the weekend and staying in the basement during his visit. During the visit, Wilde allegedly said the 9-year-old girl began following him around and “doing sexual things,” including talking about having sex, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When asked why the child was crying, Wilde allegedly stated he didn’t know and that she “cries all of the time,” telling police once more that he did not touch her. Police waited for the detective to arrive without asking Wilde any further questions.
The complainant’s wife told authorities she and her husband had just gone to bed and were watching television when the girl ran into their room. She said no one had been downstairs and that everyone that was home at the time sleeps on the third floor of the residence.
The officials with the Utah Department of Child and Family Services as well as the Children’s Justice Center were also contacted to be involved with the investigation.
Children’s Justice Center officials coordinated a meeting at their American Fork location to conduct an interview and physical evaluation of the girl. Afterward, Children’s Justice Center officials contacted the Pleasant Grove Police Department and reported that the girl had disclosed more details during the interview, according to arrest documents.
Wilde was booked into the Utah County Jail on Saturday under the suspicion of first-degree felony attempted rape of a child.