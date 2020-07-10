After a vehicle pursuit ended in a single-vehicle collision, officers with the Lehi Police Department took a Pleasant Grove man into custody Wednesday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, an officer with the Lehi Police Department was conducting patrols in the Smith’s parking lot Wednesday afternoon when he saw two men enter a vehicle.
The officer obtained the license plate to conduct a records check and followed the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. As the officer received the results, the vehicle made a left turn without activating its turn signal. The officer initiated a traffic stop and exited his patrol car when the vehicle yielded.
As the officer was starting to walk up to the driver’s side door to make contact with the men, the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed, according to arrest documents. The officer got back into his vehicle and initiated a vehicle pursuit with his lights and sirens activated.
The officer followed the vehicle as it sped through Lehi into Alpine until it came to a stop after crashing into an embankment. As the officer drove up to the scene, the front passenger exited the vehicle and began walking toward police. The passenger was detained and arrested for an outstanding Board of Pardons, no-bail warrant.
The driver had fled the scene, and the officer relayed the driver’s description and location of the single-vehicle collision to dispatch. After clearing the vehicle, the officer discovered a large, black machete between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Assisting officers were advised that the driver, who had yet to be located, may be armed. Authorities established a perimeter but were unable to locate the driver until dispatch received reports of a man matching the driver’s description stealing a vehicle two blocks from the location of the collision.
The second vehicle was located after it was also involved in a collision. The driver fled the scene but left his backpack behind, which helped authorities identify him as 24-year-old Brandon Munson. Other than his identification card, police also allegedly discovered marijuana, a glass pipe with dark residue and a Walmart employee identification card.
After a three-hour search, officials called off efforts to find Munson. An hour after authorities halted the search for Munson, dispatch received reports of a man matching his description laying half in and half out of the bushes at an Alpine residence.
Authorities responded to the location and found Munson asleep in the bushes, waking him up and taking him into custody. Police discovered Munson’s wallet as well as his cellphone and a folding pocketknife where he had been found sleeping.
Munson was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, third-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, as Munson was an parole at the time of his arrest, Lehi police have petitioned he be charged for two second-degree felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person for possessing a folding pocketknife and large, black machete.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.